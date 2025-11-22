Cycling for Unity: Malem Thongam's Bold Journey for Peace in Manipur

Malem Thongam, a transgender activist from Manipur, is on a compelling mission for peace. Embarking on a 3,000 km cycling journey from Delhi, she reached West Bengal, carrying a message of unity and reconciliation for her violence-weary home state.

The ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since 2023 have left over 260 people dead and displaced tens of thousands. Thongam has been advocating for peace, emphasizing the need for unity beyond religious, ethnic, and community lines. Her journey began on October 2, spreading the hope for a peaceful Manipur.

Along her route through multiple Indian states, Thongam garnered support and solidarity, highlighting the humanitarian plight faced by the people of Manipur. Her endeavor underscores the deep yearning for a return to normalcy and inter-community harmony, calling for national and global attention to this humanitarian crisis.

