Left Menu

Cycling for Unity: Malem Thongam's Bold Journey for Peace in Manipur

Malem Thongam, a transgender activist from Manipur, cycles 3,000 km to advocate for peace in her violence-stricken state. Her mission transcends ethnic differences and seeks healing and unity amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis affecting thousands. Her journey highlights the call for dignity and inclusiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:44 IST
Cycling for Unity: Malem Thongam's Bold Journey for Peace in Manipur
Activist
  • Country:
  • India

Malem Thongam, a transgender activist from Manipur, is on a compelling mission for peace. Embarking on a 3,000 km cycling journey from Delhi, she reached West Bengal, carrying a message of unity and reconciliation for her violence-weary home state.

The ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since 2023 have left over 260 people dead and displaced tens of thousands. Thongam has been advocating for peace, emphasizing the need for unity beyond religious, ethnic, and community lines. Her journey began on October 2, spreading the hope for a peaceful Manipur.

Along her route through multiple Indian states, Thongam garnered support and solidarity, highlighting the humanitarian plight faced by the people of Manipur. Her endeavor underscores the deep yearning for a return to normalcy and inter-community harmony, calling for national and global attention to this humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
2
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
3
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
4
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025