Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

Pakistan's rooftop solar generation is poised to exceed the country's electrical grid demand during daytime hours in key industrial areas next year, according to Aisha Moriani, Pakistan's climate change ministry secretary, speaking at the COP30 climate conference.

This surge in solar installations marks a notable shift toward renewable energy, lowering emissions and reducing power bills while also straining the finances of debt-laden utilities by curtailing grid-based electricity demand.

As solar adoption accelerates, particularly driven by industrial regions in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sialkot, Pakistan plans to introduce tariffs for large solar users to ensure equitable sharing of grid maintenance costs. The country is also renegotiating its LNG contracts to align with its evolving energy needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)