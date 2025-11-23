Left Menu

Pedaling for Peace: Malem Thongam's Journey Across India

Transgender activist Malem Thongam embarks on a 3,000-km cycling journey from Delhi to Manipur to promote peace in the wake of deadly ethnic violence. Advocating for unity across diverse communities, she calls for intervention and awareness to heal Manipur’s societal wounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 09:08 IST
Pedaling for Peace: Malem Thongam's Journey Across India
  • Country:
  • India

Transgender social activist Malem Thongam has embarked on an ambitious 3,000-km cycling journey across India, traveling from Delhi to her home state, Manipur. This trek serves as a quest for peace amid the ongoing ethnic violence that has plagued the northeastern state. Thongam urges humanity to rise above religious and ethnic distinctions.

Commencing her ride on October 2, 2025, from Qutub Minar, Thongam has traversed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with a planned route through Assam and Nagaland before reaching Manipur. Her campaign follows deadly ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023, which resulted in over 260 deaths and significant displacement.

Throughout her journey, Thongam has been met with solidarity, receiving support at various stops, including Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur and Patna in Bihar. She implores the Indian government and the global community to acknowledge the strife in Manipur, emphasizing that peace and unity are essential for healing the beleaguered region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Wrangle: US Peace Talks on Ukraine Face Skepticism

Diplomatic Wrangle: US Peace Talks on Ukraine Face Skepticism

 Switzerland
2
Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

 Bangladesh
3
Meta Unmasked: Internal Research Reveals Alarming Mental Health Impacts

Meta Unmasked: Internal Research Reveals Alarming Mental Health Impacts

 Global
4
Marico Eyes Growth Surge with Rs 1,000 Crore Digital Milestone

Marico Eyes Growth Surge with Rs 1,000 Crore Digital Milestone

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025