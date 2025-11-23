Pedaling for Peace: Malem Thongam's Journey Across India

Transgender social activist Malem Thongam has embarked on an ambitious 3,000-km cycling journey across India, traveling from Delhi to her home state, Manipur. This trek serves as a quest for peace amid the ongoing ethnic violence that has plagued the northeastern state. Thongam urges humanity to rise above religious and ethnic distinctions.

Commencing her ride on October 2, 2025, from Qutub Minar, Thongam has traversed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with a planned route through Assam and Nagaland before reaching Manipur. Her campaign follows deadly ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023, which resulted in over 260 deaths and significant displacement.

Throughout her journey, Thongam has been met with solidarity, receiving support at various stops, including Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur and Patna in Bihar. She implores the Indian government and the global community to acknowledge the strife in Manipur, emphasizing that peace and unity are essential for healing the beleaguered region.

