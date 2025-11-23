Global Unity Prevails: G20 Summit Overcomes Challenges

In a resounding statement of global unity, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the Leaders' Declaration from the G20 summit demonstrates a renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation.

Despite facing objections from the United States, Ramaphosa managed to guide the declaration addressing significant global challenges, such as the climate crisis. During the summit's closing ceremony, Ramaphosa emphasized that shared goals among world leaders surpassed any differences.

U.S. President Donald Trump notably boycotted the event, citing debunked allegations against South Africa's government. He disagreed with the summit's agenda focusing on solidarity, climate adaptation, clean energy transition, and cutting excessive debt costs for developing nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)