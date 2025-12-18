Trump's Marijuana Move: A Federal Shift
U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipated to discuss the possible reduction of federal marijuana regulations. A White House official noted that while rescheduling might be addressed, specifics remain speculative until officially confirmed.
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to potentially loosen federal marijuana regulations, with an announcement expected on Thursday, according to an inside White House source.
The official, speaking anonymously, indicated that discussion on marijuana rescheduling could occur, though no concrete details are confirmed until the White House makes a formal announcement.
This potential policy shift could have widespread implications for the evolving legal landscape surrounding cannabis in the United States.
