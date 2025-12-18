Left Menu

Trump's Marijuana Move: A Federal Shift

U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipated to discuss the possible reduction of federal marijuana regulations. A White House official noted that while rescheduling might be addressed, specifics remain speculative until officially confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 04:16 IST
Trump's Marijuana Move: A Federal Shift
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to potentially loosen federal marijuana regulations, with an announcement expected on Thursday, according to an inside White House source.

The official, speaking anonymously, indicated that discussion on marijuana rescheduling could occur, though no concrete details are confirmed until the White House makes a formal announcement.

This potential policy shift could have widespread implications for the evolving legal landscape surrounding cannabis in the United States.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025