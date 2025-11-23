Gold Prices Amidst US Economic Data and Federal Reserve Signals
Gold prices are projected to remain stable as investors anticipate key US economic data releases and the Federal Reserve's December meeting outcomes, with significant attention on economic indicators like weekly jobless claims and consumer confidence. The yellow metal has seen volatile price movements influenced by US policy signals and international market trends.
- Country:
- India
Gold prices are holding steady as market players look forward to upcoming US economic indicators and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in December. Analysts suggest that crucial data such as GDP, inflation rates, and consumer confidence will shape the expected trajectory of interest rates.
Market experts believe the US economic data and the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will be pivotal in influencing gold's near-term outlook. Rising US yields and hawkish Federal Reserve expectations are likely to place gold in a broad trading range.
Meanwhile, in the international arena, Comex gold futures showed marginal growth, though gains were limited by a strong dollar as central banks continue to accumulate gold. This dynamic is contributing to a moderate price stabilization, with geopolitical uncertainties and fiscal risks maintaining investor interest in bullion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
