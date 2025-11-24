Rachel Reeves' Bold Budget: Child Benefit Cap Abolished

Rachel Reeves, the UK's finance minister, is set to announce significant changes in her upcoming budget, including the abolition of the two-child cap on welfare benefits. This reform is projected to cost around £3 billion annually and is intended to provide more comprehensive support for families.

In a move designed to balance these expenses, Reeves plans to introduce a new tax surcharge on properties valued over £2 million, replacing the previously considered threshold of £1.5 million. This decision reflects efforts to generate additional revenue from higher-valued real estate and address fiscal targets.

Reeves' announcement comes as part of an effort to reassure bond market investors of her commitment to fiscal responsibility, even amidst an anticipated economic downgrade. The Treasury and Department for Work and Pensions have yet to comment on these reported measures.

