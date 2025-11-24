Left Menu

G20's Triumph Amid Tensions: A Victory for Multilateralism

Despite tensions, the G20, led by South Africa, achieved a rare multilateral victory with a declaration tackling global issues. This was amid a U.S. boycott, reflecting a shift in approach towards multilateralism and a focus on inequality and climate change. The upcoming U.S. presidency poses future challenges.

24-11-2025
Born of crisis but torn by tensions, the Group of 20 scored a rare victory for multilateralism, overcoming a boycott by key member, the United States. South Africa, leading the G20, secured a significant declaration addressing climate change and inequality, amidst doubts and objections.

The United States, next year's host, was critical, accusing South Africa of undermining the G20's principles. Despite initial pessimism, the declaration represents a strengthened commitment among members to tackle global issues collaboratively.

As the U.S. prepares for its turn at the presidency, concerns linger about potential narrowing of focus, with many G20 members gearing up to navigate this new dynamic. While challenges remain, the foundation for cooperation on pressing issues like inequality and climate change was firmly set.

