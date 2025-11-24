Left Menu

Rescuing the Cuban Jewel: The Battle to Save the Manjuari

In Cuba's Zapata Swamp, a restoration effort is underway to save the critically endangered Cuban gar, known as manjuari, from extinction. The project's challenges include isolation, resource shortages, and the invasive African Walking Catfish. Signs indicate progress, as local fishermen report the fish's presence.

In the heart of Cuba's Zapata Swamp, a dedicated restoration effort is striving to prevent the extinction of the Cuban gar, or manjuari. This critically endangered species has faced drastic decline due to habitat loss, exploitation, and the introduction of invasive predators.

Biologist Andres Hurtado leads the initiative, working from a hatchery where his team has developed methods to breed and raise the elusive fish. Despite challenges like isolation, resource scarcity, and the fish's reclusive nature, there is hope; local fishermen confirm sightings, suggesting a surviving population.

The manjuari, a 'biological relic' that has survived for millions of years, may yet have a chance, thanks to these conservation efforts. The international conservation community continues to monitor the situation closely, applauding the innovative attempts to restore this ancient species to its native habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

