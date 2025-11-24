Farewell to Bollywood Legend: Dharmendra's Legacy Endures

In a heartfelt tribute, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep sorrow over the passing of iconic actor Dharmendra, declaring that his demise signifies the "end of an era." Acknowledged as a beloved figure in Bollywood, Dharmendra's death marks a significant loss in the Indian film industry.

Known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, Dharmendra passed away at his Mumbai residence at 89. Despite recent health struggles and a brief hospital stay, the actor continued to be a cherished figure in the industry. His formidable career, decorated with a Padma Bhushan honor in 2012, spanned decades of cinematic excellence.

Dharmendra is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, alongside six children, including Bollywood stars Sunny and Bobby Deol. He is remembered for his compelling performances in classics like 'Sholay' and 'Dharamveer.' A national treasure, his legacy continues to inspire across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)