Bollywood Icon Dharmendra Passes Away, Leaving Behind a Cinematic Legacy
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra has passed away at 89, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Tributes poured in from leaders like Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi. Dharmendra's legacy, spanning iconic roles and films, continues to inspire fans and artists alike.
The cinematic world mourns the loss of veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away at his Mumbai residence at 89 following prolonged health struggles. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences, describing the superstar's departure as an 'irreparable loss' to art and cinema.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute, marking Dharmendra's death as the 'end of an era' in Indian cinema. Modi highlighted the actor's remarkable ability to connect with audiences through diverse roles while praising his simplicity and warmth.
Following a health scare, Dharmendra was recently hospitalized but chose home care for his final days. Renowned for roles in classics like 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke,' his legacy continues through his films and family, with a wide following inspired by his enduring discipline and lifestyle.
