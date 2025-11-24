NBFC Growth Projections Amid Cautious Lending Strategies

Non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) are poised to maintain an asset growth rate of 18%, even as they exercise caution in lending amidst heightened customer leverage, according to a rating agency.

Crisil Ratings forecasts the industry's assets under management (AUMs) will soar to Rs 50 lakh crore by FY27, backed by a steady growth rate of 18-19% each year.

NBFCs are adopting risk-calibrated growth strategies, particularly in micro, medium, and small enterprise (MSME) and unsecured loan segments, said Krishnan Sitaraman, Crisil's chief rating officer.

