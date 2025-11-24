Left Menu

NBFC Growth Projections Amid Cautious Lending Strategies

Non-bank finance companies are set to maintain growth in assets by 18%, despite cautious lending due to customer leverage. Crisil predicts AUMs will reach Rs 50 lakh crore by FY27, driven by diverse factors including recent policy measures and market shifts. Unsecured loans face increased delinquencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) are poised to maintain an asset growth rate of 18%, even as they exercise caution in lending amidst heightened customer leverage, according to a rating agency.

Crisil Ratings forecasts the industry's assets under management (AUMs) will soar to Rs 50 lakh crore by FY27, backed by a steady growth rate of 18-19% each year.

NBFCs are adopting risk-calibrated growth strategies, particularly in micro, medium, and small enterprise (MSME) and unsecured loan segments, said Krishnan Sitaraman, Crisil's chief rating officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

