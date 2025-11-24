Left Menu

Assam Celebrates Courage: Lachit Borphukan Day Fetes Legendary Hero

Assam marked Lachit Borphukan Day, celebrating the bravery of the revered Ahom general. Commemorations took place at Auniati Satra, showcasing the famous hengdang sword used during the Battle of Saraighat. The event pays homage to Lachit's leadership against the Mughal invasion and highlights the historic weapon's preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:18 IST
Assam Celebrates Courage: Lachit Borphukan Day Fetes Legendary Hero
Historic Hengdang sword of Assamese national hero draws visitors to Auniati Satra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam commemorated Lachit Borphukan Day on Monday, honoring the extraordinary valor and patriotism of the revered Ahom general and Assamese national hero. Hundreds gathered at the historic Auniati Satra, home to the storied hengdang, the traditional sword wielded by Lachit Borphukan, to pay their respects and celebrate his legacy.

Established in 1653 by Ahom king Swargadeo Jayadhwaj Singha, Auniati Satra continues to receive support from the royal tradition, with Ahom kings bestowing gifts, notably the hengdang from Swargadeo Rudra Singha. This symbolic weapon epitomizes profound courage and strength, having been instrumental in Lachit Borphukan's triumph during the acclaimed 1671 Battle of Saraighat against the Mughal forces.

Currently preserved at the Auniati Satra Museum, the 6-foot-long sword remains a poignant reminder of the past. According to museum curator Ananta Kalita, the treasured hengdang attracts numerous visitors and students year-round, eager to learn about Lachit Borphukan's historic feats. Lachit Divas stands as a day of homage, celebrating the fearless leader who defended Assam's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing TB Immunization: A Novel Vaccine Journey

Revolutionizing TB Immunization: A Novel Vaccine Journey

 India
2
Unmasking the Cyber-Fraud Network: Indian Trafficking Ring Busted

Unmasking the Cyber-Fraud Network: Indian Trafficking Ring Busted

 India
3
Uncovering Secrets: Dharmasthala's Buried Truths

Uncovering Secrets: Dharmasthala's Buried Truths

 India
4
Final Notices Served for Greenfield Highway Land Acquisition in Dahanu

Final Notices Served for Greenfield Highway Land Acquisition in Dahanu

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025