Assam Celebrates Courage: Lachit Borphukan Day Fetes Legendary Hero

Assam commemorated Lachit Borphukan Day on Monday, honoring the extraordinary valor and patriotism of the revered Ahom general and Assamese national hero. Hundreds gathered at the historic Auniati Satra, home to the storied hengdang, the traditional sword wielded by Lachit Borphukan, to pay their respects and celebrate his legacy.

Established in 1653 by Ahom king Swargadeo Jayadhwaj Singha, Auniati Satra continues to receive support from the royal tradition, with Ahom kings bestowing gifts, notably the hengdang from Swargadeo Rudra Singha. This symbolic weapon epitomizes profound courage and strength, having been instrumental in Lachit Borphukan's triumph during the acclaimed 1671 Battle of Saraighat against the Mughal forces.

Currently preserved at the Auniati Satra Museum, the 6-foot-long sword remains a poignant reminder of the past. According to museum curator Ananta Kalita, the treasured hengdang attracts numerous visitors and students year-round, eager to learn about Lachit Borphukan's historic feats. Lachit Divas stands as a day of homage, celebrating the fearless leader who defended Assam's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)