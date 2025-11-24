Suriname Opens Its Offshore Doors for Energy Exploration
Suriname has launched an 'open-door' offer for oil and gas exploration, making 60% of its offshore acreage available. Companies have 90 days to submit work programs, with options for different agreements. A new portal provides access to crucial geological and geophysical data.
Suriname has announced a groundbreaking 'open-door' policy, inviting energy firms to explore approximately 60% of its offshore territories for oil and gas opportunities. The initiative, spearheaded by the state-run company Staatsolie, aims to attract global energy players.
Interested companies have a 90-day window to propose work programs, choosing between a production sharing contract or a technical evaluation agreement. This flexibility is designed to accommodate diverse business strategies and encourage robust participation in the venture.
To aid in this endeavor, Staatsolie has unveiled a comprehensive portal that provides invaluable geological and geophysical data for potential investors, ensuring informed decision-making in selecting exploration areas.
