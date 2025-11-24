Urgent Overhaul: Uttar Pradesh's Initiative to Safeguard Cattle in Winter

Uttar Pradesh's Animal Husbandry Development Minister, Dharampal Singh, has issued directives to ensure the inspection of all cow shelters within a week. His orders come with a focus on preparing shelters to protect cattle from the harsh winter conditions.

Singh emphasized the need for tarpaulins, bonfires, and straw at the shelters to prevent cattle deaths due to cold weather. He also mandated veterinary officers to provide medical care and ensure cattle receive adequate fodder, water, and lighting.

In a review meeting at Vidhan Bhawan, Singh instructed key veterinary and district officials to conduct regular inspections and coordinate with local authorities for comprehensive oversight of cow shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)