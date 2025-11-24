Left Menu

Urgent Overhaul: Uttar Pradesh's Initiative to Safeguard Cattle in Winter

Uttar Pradesh's Animal Husbandry Minister, Dharampal Singh, has ordered a comprehensive inspection of all cow shelters in the state within a week. He stresses the need for protective measures against the cold and mandates regular inspections by veterinary officers to ensure cattle welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:34 IST
Urgent Overhaul: Uttar Pradesh's Initiative to Safeguard Cattle in Winter
Dharampal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Animal Husbandry Development Minister, Dharampal Singh, has issued directives to ensure the inspection of all cow shelters within a week. His orders come with a focus on preparing shelters to protect cattle from the harsh winter conditions.

Singh emphasized the need for tarpaulins, bonfires, and straw at the shelters to prevent cattle deaths due to cold weather. He also mandated veterinary officers to provide medical care and ensure cattle receive adequate fodder, water, and lighting.

In a review meeting at Vidhan Bhawan, Singh instructed key veterinary and district officials to conduct regular inspections and coordinate with local authorities for comprehensive oversight of cow shelters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

 Brazil
2
Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

 Global
3
Trump's Genesis Mission: AI and Science Revolution

Trump's Genesis Mission: AI and Science Revolution

 Global
4
Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

Unfolding U.S. News: Key Domestic Briefs Decoded

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025