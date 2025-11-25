Japan's Bold Move to Cut Government Waste

Japan has introduced a new scheme aimed at reducing wasteful government spending as part of a strategy to alleviate market concerns over the country's growing fiscal policy. The initiative focuses on reviewing existing subsidies and investment funds.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is prioritizing the review in a bid to demonstrate fiscal responsibility and control Japan's substantial debt. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama is spearheading a team of ministry officials to identify outdated or unnecessary tax-break and subsidy programs.

Although immediate cuts to some subsidies may occur, comprehensive findings will inform the fiscal 2027 budget. Public input will be solicited via social media to pinpoint inefficient government schemes, reflecting the ruling coalition's emphasis on reducing red tape and optimizing operations.

