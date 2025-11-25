Left Menu

India's Largest Insurer Sets New Privacy Benchmark with CryptoBind®

JISA Softech has successfully deployed its CryptoBind® data privacy platform for India's largest public sector insurer, creating the nation's largest centralized Data Vault and HSM infrastructure. This groundbreaking initiative safeguards over 30Cr+ PII records, setting new standards in data privacy and scalable analytics within the BFSI sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:33 IST
In a landmark development, JISA Softech has successfully implemented its flagship data privacy platform, CryptoBind®, for India's largest insurer, establishing a new standard in digital trust across the country's financial ecosystem. This initiative resulted in India's most extensive centralized Data Vault and Hardware Security Module (HSM) framework, protecting over 30 crore Personally Identifiable Information (PII) records.

The insurer, a key Government of India-owned entity, holds assets over ₹56.61 trillion and serves a massive customer base of 29 crore policyholders. The company's transformation aims to evolve into a data-centric institution, ensuring privacy and compliance while tackling the challenges posed by legacy systems, regulatory demands, and digital threats.

JISA Softech's CryptoBind® suite, tailored for Indian BFSI institutions, addresses complex privacy needs with features like tokenization and encryption. The deployment achieved full compliance with the DPDP Act 2023, enabling interoperability with MarTech platforms and ensuring robust data protection. This initiative marks a strategic move towards building resilient, privacy-first architectures in the BFSI sector.

