Left Menu

Sanatan Spirit Celebrated: PM Modi Hoists Flag on Ayodhya Ram Temple

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed his gratitude to PM Modi at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple flag-hoisting ceremony, marking the completion of its construction. The symbolic event is seen as the pinnacle of Sanatan culture and celebrates centuries of struggle, harmony, and spiritual values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:59 IST
Sanatan Spirit Celebrated: PM Modi Hoists Flag on Ayodhya Ram Temple
UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic event, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Pathak highlighted the significance of the occasion, stating it marked the peak of Sanatan culture, while also concluding years of concerted struggle for the temple's construction.

Prime Minister Modi, amidst much excitement from the people of Uttar Pradesh, arrived in Ayodhya to hoist a saffron flag on the 191-foot-high shikhara of the temple. This ceremonial act symbolized the successful completion of the Ram Temple, an aspiration cherished over millennia, as noted by Pathak. In his address, Prime Minister Modi is expected to emphasize the spiritual and cultural triumph embodied in this event.

While the flag, adorned with sacred symbols such as Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree, is hoisted, spiritual and community leaders have joined to reiterate the Sanatan values of harmony and welfare. The celebratory atmosphere also includes a Bhandara, feeding thousands of devotees and police personnel, ensuring a shared sense of communal pride and spiritual continuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fed Rate Cut Speculation Sparks Dollar Stability, Yen Vigilance

Fed Rate Cut Speculation Sparks Dollar Stability, Yen Vigilance

 Global
2
Tragic Night in Kyiv: Rising Casualties from Missile and Drone Attacks

Tragic Night in Kyiv: Rising Casualties from Missile and Drone Attacks

 Ukraine
3
Sundaram Home Finance to Double Reach in Central Tamil Nadu

Sundaram Home Finance to Double Reach in Central Tamil Nadu

 India
4
AI Revolution in Banking: Balancing Innovation and Risk

AI Revolution in Banking: Balancing Innovation and Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025