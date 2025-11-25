Sanatan Spirit Celebrated: PM Modi Hoists Flag on Ayodhya Ram Temple

In a historic event, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Pathak highlighted the significance of the occasion, stating it marked the peak of Sanatan culture, while also concluding years of concerted struggle for the temple's construction.

Prime Minister Modi, amidst much excitement from the people of Uttar Pradesh, arrived in Ayodhya to hoist a saffron flag on the 191-foot-high shikhara of the temple. This ceremonial act symbolized the successful completion of the Ram Temple, an aspiration cherished over millennia, as noted by Pathak. In his address, Prime Minister Modi is expected to emphasize the spiritual and cultural triumph embodied in this event.

While the flag, adorned with sacred symbols such as Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree, is hoisted, spiritual and community leaders have joined to reiterate the Sanatan values of harmony and welfare. The celebratory atmosphere also includes a Bhandara, feeding thousands of devotees and police personnel, ensuring a shared sense of communal pride and spiritual continuation.

