Left Menu

Shell Secures Gasoline Supply Amidst Indonesia's Fuel Shortage

Shell has agreed to purchase 100,000 barrels of gasoline from Indonesia's Pertamina following fuel shortages due to import limitations imposed on private retailers. This move is part of a wider trend, with BP also making similar purchases. Details on the agreement remain limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:11 IST
Shell Secures Gasoline Supply Amidst Indonesia's Fuel Shortage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Shell has officially consented to procure 100,000 barrels of gasoline from Indonesia's national energy company, Pertamina. This decision comes after a period marked by significant fuel shortages, attributed to capped import allowances for private suppliers.

These caps compelled many private fuel retailers to rely solely on Pertamina for their gasoline imports, leading to widespread scarcities at their outlets. Requests for comment from Shell remain unanswered as of now.

Additionally, Pertamina's recent agreement to supply Vivo Energi Indonesia, a Vitol Group subsidiary, marks a continuation of this trend, with BP-AKR having also secured a similar volume of gasoline last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fed Rate Cut Speculation Sparks Dollar Stability, Yen Vigilance

Fed Rate Cut Speculation Sparks Dollar Stability, Yen Vigilance

 Global
2
Tragic Night in Kyiv: Rising Casualties from Missile and Drone Attacks

Tragic Night in Kyiv: Rising Casualties from Missile and Drone Attacks

 Ukraine
3
Sundaram Home Finance to Double Reach in Central Tamil Nadu

Sundaram Home Finance to Double Reach in Central Tamil Nadu

 India
4
AI Revolution in Banking: Balancing Innovation and Risk

AI Revolution in Banking: Balancing Innovation and Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025