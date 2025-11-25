Shell Secures Gasoline Supply Amidst Indonesia's Fuel Shortage

Shell has officially consented to procure 100,000 barrels of gasoline from Indonesia's national energy company, Pertamina. This decision comes after a period marked by significant fuel shortages, attributed to capped import allowances for private suppliers.

These caps compelled many private fuel retailers to rely solely on Pertamina for their gasoline imports, leading to widespread scarcities at their outlets. Requests for comment from Shell remain unanswered as of now.

Additionally, Pertamina's recent agreement to supply Vivo Energi Indonesia, a Vitol Group subsidiary, marks a continuation of this trend, with BP-AKR having also secured a similar volume of gasoline last month.

