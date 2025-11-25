Left Menu

Tragic Family Conflict: A Luxury Car Demand Turns Fatal

A 28-year-old man, Hridvik, has died after being fatally injured by his father during a scuffle over a demand for a luxury car. The incident occurred in Vanchiyoor, where the unemployed son, known for his aggressive behavior, clashed with his father despite already owning an expensive motorbike.

Updated: 25-11-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:33 IST
In a tragic twist of family conflict, a 28-year-old man named Hridvik succumbed to injuries sustained during a violent incident with his father. The altercation, which revolved around his demand for a luxury car, ended fatally after his father retaliated with a metal rod.

Hridvik, who had been under treatment since October 9, passed away at a government medical college hospital. The altercation took place at their residence in Vanchiyoor, following a heated argument over his request for the car, despite his father already having bought him an expensive motorbike.

Police reports and family accounts reveal that Hridvik was unemployed, frequently demanding costly items, and suspected of drug addiction. His father was arrested and jailed after the assault, highlighting a tragic story of unmet expectations and familial strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

