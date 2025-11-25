Tackling Online Misogyny: How Global Efforts Aim to Curtail Digital Violence Against Women

November 25 marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, ushering in 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. This year, the UN emphasizes ending digital violence against women, responding to the surge of online hate.

Digital gender-based violence is an alarming threat, often targeting public women figures to silence them. Political misogyny, exemplified by leaders like Trump, exacerbates this issue, undermining freedom of expression and democratic diversity.

Combating this violence requires global efforts, including stronger laws, platform safety measures, and promoting healthy masculinity. Campaigns by figures like Gov. Gen. Mary Simon offer hopeful steps towards respectful discourse and reduced digital violence.