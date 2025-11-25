Left Menu

Mini T M Takes Helm as Executive Director of Indian Bank

Mini T M has assumed the role of Executive Director at Indian Bank. With over 31 years of experience in the banking sector, she started her career in 1994 at Federal Bank and progressed through roles at Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda. Her qualifications include an MBA in Finance and certification as a Financial Risk Manager.

Updated: 25-11-2025 14:51 IST
  • India

Mini T M has officially taken on the role of Executive Director at Indian Bank, marking a significant step in her illustrious career. Public sector Indian Bank announced the appointment, highlighting her extensive experience spanning over three decades in various banking institutions.

Mini's career commenced in 1994 when she joined Federal Bank as a probationary officer. Her professional journey saw her move to Vijaya Bank as a financial analyst before eventually joining Bank of Baroda, where she achieved the position of Chief General Manager.

A graduate in agriculture with an MBA in Finance, Mini T M is also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers and holds certification as a Financial Risk Manager from GARP, USA. Her appointment reflects Indian Bank's commitment to experienced leadership.

