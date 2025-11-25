Left Menu

Tragic Wedding Celebration Turns Fatal in Meerut

A 22-year-old woman named Aksa was tragically killed by a stray bullet during celebratory gunfire at a wedding in Meerut. The incident occurred during a wedding procession when several youths allegedly fired shots in the air. The accused, Saqib, has been arrested, and investigations are ongoing.

Tragic Wedding Celebration Turns Fatal in Meerut
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old woman identified as Aksa was fatally struck by a bullet during celebratory gunfire at a wedding in Meerut's Lisadi Gate area, police reported on Tuesday.

The tragic incident occurred on Shyam Nagar 20-Foota Road on Monday night as Aksa watched the procession of the groom, Suhail, from her grandfather's terrace. The bullet reportedly hit her abdomen, leading to her being rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The City Superintendent of Police, Ayush Vikram Singh, confirmed that police reached the scene promptly after reports of the shooting. CCTV footage revealed the firing was initiated by a youth named Saqib, who has since been apprehended. Authorities are diligently working to trace other involved individuals. A case has been filed against several individuals, including the groom and his family, based on the victim's father's complaint.

