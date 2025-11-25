Left Menu

Dalit MP Awadesh Prasad Criticizes Exclusion from Ayodhya's Historic Ceremony

Faizabad MP Awadesh Prasad claimed exclusion from the Ram Temple ceremony due to his Dalit identity. Highlighting a fight for equality, he criticized the 'narrow-minded' decision. Meanwhile, PM Modi emphasized national unity during the event marked by the 'Dharma Dhwaj' unveiling, symbolizing spiritual values and India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 16:12 IST
Dalit MP Awadesh Prasad Criticizes Exclusion from Ayodhya's Historic Ceremony
SP MP Awadesh Prasad (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Faizabad MP Awadesh Prasad has alleged that his exclusion from the recent 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was due to his Dalit identity. Prasad, a Samajwadi Party member, criticized the decision as 'narrow-minded,' asserting that Lord Ram is a universal figure belonging to everyone.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat presided over the flag-raising atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, a symbolic event marking the completion of the temple's construction. The flag, known as the 'Dharma Dhwaj,' features sacred symbols with deep spiritual meanings rooted in the Sanatan tradition.

In his address, PM Modi highlighted the ceremony as a healing moment, concluding a centuries-long civilizational resolve. He called on citizens to embrace Lord Ram's values as a step toward building a confident, future-ready India, and underscored the importance of unity and collaboration within Indian society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

Britain Expands Sugar Tax to Combat Obesity Epidemic

 Global
2
Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

Convictions in Pakistan-linked Navy Espionage Case

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

Kerala's Battle for Education Funds: A Minister's Plea to the Centre

 India
4
Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

Jaiswal's Cut Shot Conundrum: Lessons from Tendulkar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025