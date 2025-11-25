Dalit MP Awadesh Prasad Criticizes Exclusion from Ayodhya's Historic Ceremony
Faizabad MP Awadesh Prasad claimed exclusion from the Ram Temple ceremony due to his Dalit identity. Highlighting a fight for equality, he criticized the 'narrow-minded' decision. Meanwhile, PM Modi emphasized national unity during the event marked by the 'Dharma Dhwaj' unveiling, symbolizing spiritual values and India's progress.
- Country:
- India
Faizabad MP Awadesh Prasad has alleged that his exclusion from the recent 'Dhwajarohan' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was due to his Dalit identity. Prasad, a Samajwadi Party member, criticized the decision as 'narrow-minded,' asserting that Lord Ram is a universal figure belonging to everyone.
During the ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat presided over the flag-raising atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, a symbolic event marking the completion of the temple's construction. The flag, known as the 'Dharma Dhwaj,' features sacred symbols with deep spiritual meanings rooted in the Sanatan tradition.
In his address, PM Modi highlighted the ceremony as a healing moment, concluding a centuries-long civilizational resolve. He called on citizens to embrace Lord Ram's values as a step toward building a confident, future-ready India, and underscored the importance of unity and collaboration within Indian society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi hoists saffron flag atop Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking formal completion of its construction.
India Celebrates a Historic Milestone with 'Dharma Dhwaja' Installation at Ram Temple
Narendra Modi's Historic Ayodhya Visit: A Saffron Flag Marks a New Era
Narendra Modi Inaugurates Panchajanya, Honours Guru Tegh Bahadur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on visit to South Africa to attend G20 summit.