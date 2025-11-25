Booming Seas: Gujarat's Fisheries Propel Economic Surge

The fisheries sector in Gujarat is witnessing unprecedented growth, characterized by a dramatic increase in production, burgeoning exports, and substantial investments from the state government. Official figures highlight that fish exports from Gujarat skyrocketed from Rs 625 crore in 2001 to Rs 6,000 crore in 2023-24, showcasing a nearly tenfold rise that underscores the state's pivotal role in India's marine economy.

With a 2,340-kilometer coastline, the longest in India, Gujarat has solidified its standing as the nation's second-largest marine fish producer, achieving an average output of 8.56 lakh metric tonnes over the past four years. The Dholai Port in Navsari plays a central role in this growth, bustling with activity as hundreds of boats dock daily, marking the magnitude of marine endeavours in the area.

The boom has not only stabilized livelihoods but also amplified opportunities within the community. Boat owner Narsibhai Tandel reveals that fishermen travel around 100 to 125 nautical miles to secure fresh catches sold both at the port and locally. He notes the ancillary benefits for women fish traders who are integral to the sector's daily operations. To support this burgeoning industry, the Gujarat government is injecting Rs 1,622 crore into shrimp production and marine infrastructure enhancements, aiming to modernize every link from catch to export.

Port activities boost earnings for traders; fish trader Sushilaben details their purchasing process directly from boat owners and selling on commission, earning ₹5 to ₹10 per bundle. Many augment their income by stocking extra for resale within the region.

From 2001-02 to 2023-24, fish export volumes surged from 1.32 lakh metric tonnes to 3.37 lakh metric tonnes, and export values leaped from Rs 625.72 crore to Rs 6,087 crore. Gujarat continues to bolster traditional fishing communities while advancing a modern marine economy, widening avenues for economic expansion along the coast. (ANI)

