Indonesia's Bold Crackdown on Illegal Palm Oil Plantations

Indonesia dispatches reinforcements to protect Tesso Nilo National Park after palm oil plantation seizures ignite tensions. The crackdown aims to halt illegal operations devastating the park, home to the endangered Sumatran elephant, while promoting ecosystem restoration and targeting key players in the illicit palm oil industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:26 IST
In response to tensions following palm oil plantation seizures, Indonesia has increased personnel at Tesso Nilo National Park, Sumatra, the Forestry Ministry announced Tuesday. The park had faced significant encroachment challenges, instigating the government's crackdown on alleged illegal operations.

Under the directive of President Prabowo Subianto, the reinforced forestry task force, now comprising military personnel and state prosecutors, focuses on restoring park order. The team's objectives include protecting the critically endangered Sumatran elephant habitat while addressing unauthorized land usage.

The task force's latest operations resulted in reclaiming extensive areas in Riau province. Additionally, demonstrations have erupted among local residents opposing plantation takeovers. Despite public opposition, authorities remain committed to dismantling illicit enterprises while ensuring sustainable ecological practices.

