NIA Secures Conviction in Navy Espionage Case Amid Ongoing Probes

In a major breakthrough in the Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case linked to Pakistan, the NIA has secured the conviction of two more individuals, bringing the total to eight convicted out of 15 arrests. The investigation, aimed at exposing the full conspiracy, remains active with ongoing trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:18 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): In a significant development in the Pakistan-linked Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully obtained convictions for two more suspects. The individuals, Ashok Kumar from Jhunjhunu and Vikas Kumar from Alwar, Rajasthan, have been sentenced to five years and 11 months of simple imprisonment. This penalty was imposed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 18, and the Official Secrets Act, Section 3. Additionally, a special NIA court in Visakhapatnam levied a fine of Rs 5,000, with a further one-year imprisonment stipulated for non-payment.

To date, the NIA has achieved the conviction of eight out of 15 individuals arrested in connection with this case. The investigation dates back to the arrests of Ashok and Vikas in December 2019 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Karwar, Karnataka, respectively. Initially, the NIA filed charges against 14 individuals in June 2020, followed by a supplementary chargesheet against another suspect in March 2021. Eight defendants have since been sentenced as part of this espionage case.

The NIA continues its efforts to unravel the complete espionage conspiracy. Trials for the remaining defendants, under the case number RC-05/2019/NIA/HYD, are ongoing. The NIA assumed responsibility for the investigation, which involves spying at critical military installations and Indian Navy sites by foreign intelligence agents, from the Counter-Intelligence Police Station, Vijayawada, in December 2019. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

