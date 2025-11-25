CCI Clears Major Business Acquisitions Involving ICICI and Toyota

In a significant development, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light for ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company to acquire particular business components from ICICI Venture Funds Management Company.

This acquisition involves the management and sponsorship of five Sebi-registered alternative investment funds, alongside the provision of advisory services to an offshore investment fund. This move is part of a strategic shift in ICICI's business operations.

Simultaneously, CCI approved Toyota Asset Preparatory's acquisition of a 100 per cent shareholding in Toyota Industries Corporation, as a part of Toyota's internal restructuring. These acquisitions are subject to regulatory scrutiny to maintain fair competition and prevent any monopolistic practices in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)