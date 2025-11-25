CCI Clears Major Business Acquisitions Involving ICICI and Toyota
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of certain businesses from ICICI Venture by ICICI Prudential Asset Management, and the acquisition of Toyota Industries Corporation by Toyota Asset Preparatory. These moves align with wider restructuring efforts and require regulatory approval to ensure fair competition.
In a significant development, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light for ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company to acquire particular business components from ICICI Venture Funds Management Company.
This acquisition involves the management and sponsorship of five Sebi-registered alternative investment funds, alongside the provision of advisory services to an offshore investment fund. This move is part of a strategic shift in ICICI's business operations.
Simultaneously, CCI approved Toyota Asset Preparatory's acquisition of a 100 per cent shareholding in Toyota Industries Corporation, as a part of Toyota's internal restructuring. These acquisitions are subject to regulatory scrutiny to maintain fair competition and prevent any monopolistic practices in the market.
