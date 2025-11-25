Serbia's Energy Crisis: NIS Refinery Shutdown Looms Amid Sanctions

Serbia's Russian-owned NIS oil refinery could halt operations within days unless the U.S. lifts sanctions, potentially disrupting fuel supplies ahead of winter, President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Tuesday. Despite adequate short-term fuel reserves, the refinery's closure could severely affect Serbia's economy.

President Vucic offered Russian stakeholders, including Gazprom Neft and Gazprom, a 50-day window to divest their shares or face a state takeover. He highlighted the broader impact of sanctions: "When you impose sanctions against Russia and its companies, they end up hitting our country," Vucic emphasized.

The NIS refinery is on 'hot standby,' facilitating a quick restart when possible. The U.S. Treasury's sanctions, effective from October, led to halted crude deliveries, prompting Serbia to explore alternate fuel supplies. Washington has urged complete Russian divestment from NIS by February 13.