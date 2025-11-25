Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Mourns State Activist's Passing; Meets Farmers for Dialogue

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami mourned the loss of statehood activist Diwakar Bhatt, pledging support to grieving families. He later engaged with sugarcane farmers in Haridwar, discussing vital issues and promising action on demands, including setting a fair sugarcane price and infrastructure improvements for local agriculture.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has conveyed deep sorrow over the death of senior statehood activist and former Cabinet Minister Diwakar Bhatt, as stated in an official release.

In his heartfelt message, CM Dhami expressed profound grief at the news of Bhatt's demise, emphasizing the enduring impact of his contributions to the statehood movement and public service. Earlier, CM Dhami engaged with sugarcane farmers from Haridwar district, who presented a memorandum demanding the announcement of the State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane for the 2025-26 crushing season among other pressing issues.

The dialogue with farmers, led by MLA Adesh Chauhan and ex-Minister Swami Yatishwaranand, addressed demands for infrastructure development and the declaration of sugarcane prices. CM Dhami assured swift action to satisfy the farmers' demands, reinforcing his commitment to agricultural development in the region.

