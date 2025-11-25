Uttarakhand CM Dhami Mourns State Activist's Passing; Meets Farmers for Dialogue
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami mourned the loss of statehood activist Diwakar Bhatt, pledging support to grieving families. He later engaged with sugarcane farmers in Haridwar, discussing vital issues and promising action on demands, including setting a fair sugarcane price and infrastructure improvements for local agriculture.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has conveyed deep sorrow over the death of senior statehood activist and former Cabinet Minister Diwakar Bhatt, as stated in an official release.
In his heartfelt message, CM Dhami expressed profound grief at the news of Bhatt's demise, emphasizing the enduring impact of his contributions to the statehood movement and public service. Earlier, CM Dhami engaged with sugarcane farmers from Haridwar district, who presented a memorandum demanding the announcement of the State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane for the 2025-26 crushing season among other pressing issues.
The dialogue with farmers, led by MLA Adesh Chauhan and ex-Minister Swami Yatishwaranand, addressed demands for infrastructure development and the declaration of sugarcane prices. CM Dhami assured swift action to satisfy the farmers' demands, reinforcing his commitment to agricultural development in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SAPS Delegation Strengthens Global Crime-Fighting Alliances at Interpol Assembly
Senior Advocate Challenges WhatsApp Suspension in Delhi High Court
Escalating Crisis: Enforced Disappearances Plague Balochistan
Novo Nordisk's Alzheimer's Trial Disappointment
PM Modi offers prayers at Saptmandir ahead of flag-hoisting at Ayodhya Ram Temple