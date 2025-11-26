Left Menu

Global Markets Surge Amid Optimism for U.S. Fed Rate Cut

Global stock markets rose as investors anticipate an upcoming interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Key gains were marked by Alphabet and Meta Platforms. Economic data, including job losses and retail sales, played roles in shaping investor sentiment ahead of the December Fed meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 01:14 IST
Global Markets Surge Amid Optimism for U.S. Fed Rate Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets experienced notable gains on Tuesday, continuing a three-day winning streak fueled by growing investor confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in December. U.S. stocks led the charge with Alphabet and Meta Platforms at the forefront of the rally.

Wall Street's optimism was bolstered by a record-high share price for Alphabet and a significant boost from Meta Platforms. Investor sentiment was further influenced by key economic reports, showcasing rising retail sales and increased costs of energy goods, amid a backdrop of a relaxed labor market.

The anticipation of a rate cut was supported by comments from several Federal Reserve officials and recent economic data, despite warnings from other policymakers. As a result, global markets rose, buoyed by the possibility of favorable fiscal shifts and hopes for geopolitical stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
White House Denies Obamacare Subsidy Extension Rumors

White House Denies Obamacare Subsidy Extension Rumors

 United States
2
Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

Budget Gamble: Rachel Reeves' High-Stakes Financial Strategy

 Global
3
Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

Drone Strikes Ignite Tensions in Zaporizhzhia

 Global
4
FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

FBI Scrutinizes Lawmakers Amid Sedition Accusations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025