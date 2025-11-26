Global Markets Surge Amid Optimism for U.S. Fed Rate Cut

Global stock markets experienced notable gains on Tuesday, continuing a three-day winning streak fueled by growing investor confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in December. U.S. stocks led the charge with Alphabet and Meta Platforms at the forefront of the rally.

Wall Street's optimism was bolstered by a record-high share price for Alphabet and a significant boost from Meta Platforms. Investor sentiment was further influenced by key economic reports, showcasing rising retail sales and increased costs of energy goods, amid a backdrop of a relaxed labor market.

The anticipation of a rate cut was supported by comments from several Federal Reserve officials and recent economic data, despite warnings from other policymakers. As a result, global markets rose, buoyed by the possibility of favorable fiscal shifts and hopes for geopolitical stability.

