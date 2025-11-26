Global Markets Surge as Rate Cut Hopes Rise

In a bullish turn, Asian stock markets followed the upward trend set by Wall Street, as weaker economic data in the United States fueled speculation of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December.

Analysts at Westpac noted an improved sentiment across major equity markets, driven by expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy easing amid declining consumer confidence and retail figures.

Meanwhile, oil prices stabilized after recent declines, and currency exchanges showed mixed activity ahead of significant global economic announcements.