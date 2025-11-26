Asian Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Asian stocks rallied on Wednesday, invigorated by a surge in Wall Street indices as U.S. economic data fell short of expectations, enhancing the likelihood of the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates next month. The MSCI index for Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, rose by 1.1% following the modest gains of the U.S. stock markets.

Japan's Nikkei rocketed 1.9% while U.S. stock futures ascended 0.3%. U.S. markets rebounded; the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both recorded gains, marking their third consecutive day of rising, driven by weaker-than-expected retail sales and consumer confidence figures. The speculation of rate cuts has been further fueled by Sat Duhra of Janus Henderson Investors, highlighting regional impacts.

Futures predict an 80.7% probability of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's upcoming meeting, indicating the high market anticipation for easing. Meanwhile, European markets steadied with slight futures gains, oil prices stabilized after a dip, and global currencies experienced minor fluctuations amid geopolitical developments in Ukraine and economic signals from New Zealand and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)