Asian Stocks Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, anticipating potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, following weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data. This trend aligns with Wall Street's recovery. Japan's Nikkei gained, fuelled by expectations of policy easing, while European markets also experienced boosts ahead of potential UK tax hikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:41 IST
Asian stocks rallied on Wednesday, invigorated by a surge in Wall Street indices as U.S. economic data fell short of expectations, enhancing the likelihood of the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates next month. The MSCI index for Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, rose by 1.1% following the modest gains of the U.S. stock markets.

Japan's Nikkei rocketed 1.9% while U.S. stock futures ascended 0.3%. U.S. markets rebounded; the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both recorded gains, marking their third consecutive day of rising, driven by weaker-than-expected retail sales and consumer confidence figures. The speculation of rate cuts has been further fueled by Sat Duhra of Janus Henderson Investors, highlighting regional impacts.

Futures predict an 80.7% probability of a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's upcoming meeting, indicating the high market anticipation for easing. Meanwhile, European markets steadied with slight futures gains, oil prices stabilized after a dip, and global currencies experienced minor fluctuations amid geopolitical developments in Ukraine and economic signals from New Zealand and Japan.

