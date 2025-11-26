Left Menu

Sebi Proposes Doubling Threshold for Simplified Securities Documentation

Sebi has suggested raising the threshold for simplified securities documentation to Rs 10 lakh to ease investor compliance and eliminate inconsistency in records. This increase aligns with current market conditions and aims to streamline the documentation process for duplicate securities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:39 IST
Sebi Proposes Doubling Threshold for Simplified Securities Documentation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed increasing the monetary threshold for simplified documentation necessary to issue duplicate securities from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. This initiative aims to ease investor compliance and eliminate discrepancies across different companies.

Previously set several years ago, the Rs 5 lakh limit has become outdated due to significant growth in India's securities market, including increases in market capitalisation and average portfolio sizes. Sebi observed that these market expansions necessitate an updated threshold to match current investor circumstances.

In its consultation paper, Sebi also suggested the adoption of a common affidavit-cum-indemnity form and proposed that listed companies be responsible for issuing advertisements on behalf of investors reporting a loss of securities. This measure is expected to ease the documentation process and promote increased dematerialisation of securities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

The Aam Aadmi Party: Thirteen Years of Trust and Transformation

 India
2
German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

German Chancellor Urges Peaceful Resolution Amidst Ongoing Conflict

 Germany
3
Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

Direct Flights Revitalize Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations

 Pakistan
4
Forging the Future: Bharat Steel Conference to Showcase Global Opportunities

Forging the Future: Bharat Steel Conference to Showcase Global Opportunities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025