Historic Expansion: EIL and Dangote Group Set to Transform Energy Landscape with World's Largest Refinery

Engineers India Limited (EIL) has entered into a pivotal agreement with the Dangote Group to serve as the Project Management Consultant and EPCM consultant for the Dangote Refinery's second train. This a notable expansion of Africa's largest refining complex.

The first train of the refinery, delivering 650,000 barrels per day (bpd), was commissioned in 2024. It has set the foundation for further growth. By 2028, Dangote aims to increase its refinery's capacity to an impressive 1.4 million bpd. This ambitious expansion will significantly transform Africa's energy landscape by reducing dependence on fuel imports and enhancing regional energy security.

The agreement signifies a continued partnership between EIL and Dangote. Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, highlighted EIL's professionalism in the first project's execution. EIL's involvement further underscores the global confidence in India's engineering prowess, making the refinery the world's largest at a single location.

(With inputs from agencies.)