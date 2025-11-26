Rachel Reeves Unveils Bold Budget Plan Amid Mixed Reviews

British finance minister Rachel Reeves presented her annual budget to parliament on Wednesday, announcing substantial tax hikes as she unveiled her fiscal plan.

Reeves highlighted the early release of the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecasting outlook, calling it a 'serious error.' In her speech, she emphasized the budget's focus on reducing NHS waiting lists, curbing the cost of living, and cutting debt and borrowing, insisting there would be no return to austerity.

She reiterated the government's commitment to boosting economic growth through public investment, unveiling a continuation of the £120 billion investment plan aimed at stimulating productivity and supporting working families.

(With inputs from agencies.)