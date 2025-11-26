Historic Sea Border Agreement: Lebanon and Cyprus Make Waves

In a significant development, Lebanon and Cyprus have signed a pivotal sea border agreement, concluding a nearly two-decade-long stalemate that had obstructed oil and gas exploration in the Mediterranean region.

The agreement was signed by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides at Baabda's presidential palace, solidifying an initial 2007 deal. Christodoulides hailed it as a 'historic agreement' during a joint news conference.

This agreement follows Lebanon's recent maritime border agreement with Israel, brokered with US assistance, and presents opportunities for Lebanon to exploit offshore resources, crucial for its recovery from an economic crisis.

