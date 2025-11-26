Left Menu

Rachel Reeves Unveils Bold Tax Reforms in UK Budget

British finance minister Rachel Reeves presented a budget seeking increased taxation from various sectors including income, high-value homes, and electric vehicles. These measures aim to improve fiscal room for borrowing targets, while reforms also touch on welfare and reforms to the 'motability' scheme for the disabled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:18 IST
Rachel Reeves Unveils Bold Tax Reforms in UK Budget
Budget

British finance minister Rachel Reeves delivered a notable budget statement to parliament, announcing a range of new taxes and reforms aimed at increasing fiscal space for government borrowing. Her speech coincided with an unusual release of economic forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility, which was attributed to a "technical error."

Among the key measures is the freeze on income tax thresholds for three additional years from 2028, estimated to raise 7.6 billion pounds. A significant new council tax surcharge on expensive homes will also be enacted, targeting properties valued over 2 million pounds to generate substantial revenue.

Additionally, the budget introduces a mileage-based charge for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to counteract potential future losses from fuel duty, in line with increasing eco-conscious transport policies. Other tax rate adjustments include a rise in dividend tax rates and changes to commercial property taxes, impacting various sectors notably retail, hospitality, and online commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-UAE Strengthens Partnership for Citizens' Welfare

India-UAE Strengthens Partnership for Citizens' Welfare

 India
2
Controversy Erupts Over Halal Meat in Indian Railways

Controversy Erupts Over Halal Meat in Indian Railways

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir's Environmental Call to Action

Jammu and Kashmir's Environmental Call to Action

 India
4
Early OBR Release Sparks Political Turmoil

Early OBR Release Sparks Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025