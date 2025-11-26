Left Menu

Mizoram's Strategic Pact for Seed Quality Boost

Mizoram Agriculture, Horticulture, and Forestry Marketing Cooperative (MAHFEC) has partnered with Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited to enhance quality seeds distribution. An official ceremony, attended by Cooperation Minister PC Vanlalruata, marked this collaboration, positioning BBSSL as the state's nodal seed provider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:18 IST
In a move dedicated to boosting agricultural productivity, Mizoram Agriculture, Horticulture, and Forestry Marketing Cooperative Federation Limited (MAHFEC) formed a strategic partnership with Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) on Wednesday. The agreement aims to streamline the distribution of high-quality seeds within the state.

The deal was executed by MAHFED managing director H. Vanhlupuia and BBSSL advisor Omveer Singh. The signing event was witnessed by Cooperation Minister PC Vanlalruata, reflecting the state government's commitment to strengthening agricultural resources.

As per officials, BBSSL, recognized for its national role in seed production and distribution, has been appointed as the nodal agency for Mizoram. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance the availability of superior seeds to local farmers, thereby aiding in the state's agricultural development.

