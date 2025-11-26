Honoring a Legacy: Kerala Commemorates National Milk Day with Milma's Success

Celebrating a legacy that transformed Indian agriculture, Kerala Minister J Chinchurani officially inaugurates the state-level National Milk Day festivities organized by Milma. The event underscored the pivotal contributions of Dr. Verghese Kurien, widely regarded as the architect of India's White Revolution, which revolutionized the nation's dairy industry and benefited countless dairy farmers.

Asserting Milma's significant role in the state, Minister Chinchurani highlighted the organization's impact over 45 years, which has seen a dramatic increase in milk production and distribution, securing a livelihood for numerous dairy farmers. Recognizing Kurien's substantial influence, State Planning Board Vice Chairperson Prof. V K Ramachandran advocated for him receiving India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna.

Milma Chairman K S Mani underscored Kurien's visionary leadership as the driving force behind the dairy sector's impressive growth. Emphasizing the need to enhance cooperative efforts, improve animal breeds, ensure fodder availability, and empower women in the sector, the gathering reaffirmed the potential for achieving self-sufficiency in milk production in Kerala.