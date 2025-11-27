Left Menu

IDB's $300 Million Boost to Ecuador's Electrical System

The Inter-American Development Bank has approved a $300 million loan to Ecuador to enhance its electrical system. This investment, under the Amazonia Siempre initiative, aims to promote sustainable development, conserve forests, and improve living standards. The project includes upgrading 700 km of transmission lines and expanding electrical access in the Amazon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 27-11-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 03:44 IST
IDB's $300 Million Boost to Ecuador's Electrical System
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has sanctioned a $300 million loan to assist Ecuador in fortifying its electrical infrastructure, according to a statement by the Andean nation's Finance Ministry on Wednesday.

This financial package is part of the IDB Group's Amazonia Siempre initiative, which is committed to sustainable development, forest conservation, and enhancing quality of life in the region. It comprises $270 million from IDB Ordinary Capital, with a 22.5-year term and an 8-year grace period. An additional $30 million is sourced from the Clean Technology Fund on concessional terms at a 1.19% interest rate spread over 20 years.

Over 700 km of transmission lines will be upgraded with advanced conductors to boost system capacity and facilitate the integration of new renewable energy sources. The venture prioritizes expanding electrical access in the Amazon, aiming to connect approximately 5,600 rural and urban-marginal households to the national grid by 2031. The funds are dedicated to increasing renewable energy generation and enhancing the transmission infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Trump Endorses Asfura in Honduran Presidential Race

Trump Endorses Asfura in Honduran Presidential Race

 Global
2
Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

Diplomatic Drama: Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

 South Africa
3
Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

 Global
4
Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025