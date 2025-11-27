Left Menu

Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

The Sensex and Nifty indices reached new record highs, driven by global optimism about potential US Federal Reserve rate cuts and foreign fund inflows. Major gains were observed in companies like Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank, while some laggards persisted. Asian and US markets also showed positive trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 10:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of market strength, India's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged to new record highs on Thursday. This impressive climb is attributed to hopeful global trends suggesting potential rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, which have invigorated investor sentiment and encouraged foreign fund inflows.

The BSE Sensex elevated by 416.67 points, setting a new record at 86,026.18, surpassing its previous high from late September. Simultaneously, the NSE Nifty gained 101.65 points, marking an unprecedented peak of 26,306.95, continuing its rally from the prior session.

Among the major gainers were Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and HDFC Bank, while Trent and State Bank of India lagged behind. Positive performances in Asian markets and a strong finish on Wall Street further supported this buoyant trend. Expert insights suggest these movements were driven by optimism surrounding potential interest rate cuts and a possible Russia-Ukraine peace accord.

