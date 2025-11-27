Tragic Love Story: A Pact Sealed in Despair

In a tragic incident, a couple from Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly ended their lives in a suspected suicide pact. The duo took this step following familial opposition to their relationship, the police revealed on Thursday.

The victims, Naresh Lahu Nadge, 35, and Sarika Shankar Mahala, 24, were found hanging from a tree in Sarshi village. Naresh was married with two children, while Sarika was unmarried. Their families and villagers disapproved of their bond, which allegedly led to their depression and subsequent drastic action.

According to Assistant Police Inspector Ajit Gole, preliminary findings suggest it was a suicide pact. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and a case of accidental death has been registered. There is a pressing need for counseling in the area to address these sensitive matters, as villagers are noted to be particularly emotional, officials stressed.