Left Menu

Tragic Love Story: A Pact Sealed in Despair

A couple from Maharashtra's Palghar district, Naresh Nadge and Sarika Mahala, allegedly committed suicide after their families opposed their relationship. Their bodies were found hanging in a village, and preliminary investigations suggest a suicide pact. The police emphasize the importance of counseling in dealing with such sensitive issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:31 IST
Tragic Love Story: A Pact Sealed in Despair
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, a couple from Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly ended their lives in a suspected suicide pact. The duo took this step following familial opposition to their relationship, the police revealed on Thursday.

The victims, Naresh Lahu Nadge, 35, and Sarika Shankar Mahala, 24, were found hanging from a tree in Sarshi village. Naresh was married with two children, while Sarika was unmarried. Their families and villagers disapproved of their bond, which allegedly led to their depression and subsequent drastic action.

According to Assistant Police Inspector Ajit Gole, preliminary findings suggest it was a suicide pact. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and a case of accidental death has been registered. There is a pressing need for counseling in the area to address these sensitive matters, as villagers are noted to be particularly emotional, officials stressed.

TRENDING

1
Ruling National Conference Strategizes Amidst Internal Tensions

Ruling National Conference Strategizes Amidst Internal Tensions

 India
2
India Wins Bid to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

India Wins Bid to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

 India
3
David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India

David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India

 Global
4

Manishkumar Jain Takes Helm of Equirus Finance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025