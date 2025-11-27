Manishkumar Jain Takes Helm of Equirus Finance

Equirus Group announced the appointment of Manishkumar Jain as the new chief executive officer of its recently launched non-deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Equirus Finance.

The decision follows the Reserve Bank of India's approval for the NBFC's establishment. Jain, a seasoned financial expert with over two decades of experience in firms like ASK Group and Deloitte, will lead efforts to create a diversified lending portfolio and relationship-driven platform for high net-worth clients.

Equirus Finance plans to offer robust lending products such as Loan Against Securities and Structured Finance, projecting a Rs 3,000 crore quality loan book in the coming years, backed by stringent compliance and risk management standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)