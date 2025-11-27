Left Menu

Manishkumar Jain Takes Helm of Equirus Finance

Equirus Group has appointed Manishkumar Jain as CEO of its new NBFC, Equirus Finance. With over 20 years of experience in various financial sectors, Jain will lead the company in providing customized lending solutions. Equirus Finance aims to build a Rs 3,000 crore loan book.

Updated: 27-11-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:34 IST
Equirus Group announced the appointment of Manishkumar Jain as the new chief executive officer of its recently launched non-deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Equirus Finance.

The decision follows the Reserve Bank of India's approval for the NBFC's establishment. Jain, a seasoned financial expert with over two decades of experience in firms like ASK Group and Deloitte, will lead efforts to create a diversified lending portfolio and relationship-driven platform for high net-worth clients.

Equirus Finance plans to offer robust lending products such as Loan Against Securities and Structured Finance, projecting a Rs 3,000 crore quality loan book in the coming years, backed by stringent compliance and risk management standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

