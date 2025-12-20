Salman Khurshid Advocates Stronger Dialogue Within INDIA Bloc Amidst Discrepancies

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has called for stronger communication within the INDIA bloc to iron out any discrepancies among its constituents. Asserting the importance of cohesive dialogue, he highlighted the need for alliance partners to address sensitive issues internally.

Responding to concerns raised by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Khurshid played down the notion of discord, emphasizing the myriad commonalities binding the opposition coalition. He stressed the alliance's achievements, particularly in last year's parliamentary elections, where their unified approach yielded significant success.

Khurshid underscored the necessity for parties to maintain their distinct identities within the collective framework. He articulated the value of balancing individuality with alliance goals, ensuring that robust conversations around sensitive topics continue for mutual happiness and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)