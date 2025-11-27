Left Menu

Rocket Attack Halts Production at Key Khor Mor Gas Field

Operations at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field were suspended following a rocket attack on a storage facility, causing significant power outages in the Kurdistan region. Although exports were unaffected, the attack highlights recurrent security threats, with U.S. interests potentially at risk amidst tensions involving Iran-backed militias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region faced a complete shutdown after a rocket struck a storage facility, causing widespread power disruptions. The attack, confirmed by joint field operator Dana Gas, marks the most severe incident since drone strikes curtailed oil production in July.

While no casualties were reported, the assault highlighted the ongoing threat to regional stability. Kurdish officials suspect Iran-backed militias aimed to counter U.S. interests, a claim echoed by Aziz Ahmad, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Kurdish Prime Minister, who advocated for enhanced defense measures via social media.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the subsequent blaze, but electricity generation took a significant hit, dropping by an anticipated 3,000 megawatts. Despite these challenges, Dana Gas confirmed no resultant personnel injuries, although its shares dropped in market trading.

