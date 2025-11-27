Left Menu

European Shares Pause as Puma Leaps Amid Takeover Speculations

European shares were subdued on Thursday after a successful three-day rally, with attention on a potential Fed rate cut next month. Puma shares jumped following takeover rumors. European markets paused amid positive economic sentiment and potential progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, with the U.S. on Thanksgiving break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares took a breather on Thursday following a stretch of gains driven by optimism over a possible Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Notably, Puma shares soared after reports of potential takeover interest emerged.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a modest drop of 0.2% to 572.97 points, reaching roughly one-week highs. London's FTSE 100 declined by the same margin post-budget announcement, while Germany's DAX remained steady.

Adding to the week's positive market sentiment, progress in negotiations for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal contributed to the gains. With U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving, anticipation builds for insights from the latest European Central Bank meeting minutes.

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

