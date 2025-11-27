India's Green Fuel Vision: Paving the Path to an Agricultural Future

India is setting its sights on revolutionizing its agricultural landscape with an emphasis on green fuel-based machinery, according to Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi. This pivot aims to elevate the nation's position as a global food basket by 2047 through increased mechanisation and reduced farming costs.

The recent EIMA Agrimach event shed light on India-Italy collaboration in agricultural technology, with Italy's agricultural sector poised to play a significant role. Italian Ambassador Antonio Bartoli highlighted the shared vision of expanding the agri-food trade, supported by a robust financing mechanism to encourage joint ventures.

Efforts include prioritizing technological upgrades suitable for small and marginal farmers, improving gender-friendly equipment, and enhancing skilled labor in rural areas. The initiative not only promises economic growth but also underscores the importance of sustainability in agri-production processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)