India's Green Fuel Vision: Paving the Path to an Agricultural Future
India aims to enhance farm mechanisation and use green fuel-based machinery to foster efficiency and sustainability in agriculture. Italy and India plan to strengthen bilateral trade in the agricultural sector, focusing on technological collaboration and business ventures. The initiative supports small farmers and promotes gender-friendly farming equipment.
India is setting its sights on revolutionizing its agricultural landscape with an emphasis on green fuel-based machinery, according to Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi. This pivot aims to elevate the nation's position as a global food basket by 2047 through increased mechanisation and reduced farming costs.
The recent EIMA Agrimach event shed light on India-Italy collaboration in agricultural technology, with Italy's agricultural sector poised to play a significant role. Italian Ambassador Antonio Bartoli highlighted the shared vision of expanding the agri-food trade, supported by a robust financing mechanism to encourage joint ventures.
Efforts include prioritizing technological upgrades suitable for small and marginal farmers, improving gender-friendly equipment, and enhancing skilled labor in rural areas. The initiative not only promises economic growth but also underscores the importance of sustainability in agri-production processes.
