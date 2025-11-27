Left Menu

Ransih Kalan: A Beacon for Sustainable Farming

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praises Ransih Kalan village for its sustainable farming practices, highlighting its move away from stubble burning. The village, led by Sarpanch Preetinderpal Singh, has also undertaken other initiatives such as cash incentives for environmental practices, contributing to improved soil health and reduced pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moga | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:29 IST
Ransih Kalan: A Beacon for Sustainable Farming
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday commended the innovative stubble management practices of Ransih Kalan, a village in Punjab. For six years, Ransih Kalan has refrained from burning crop residue, enhancing soil fertility and reducing chemical fertilizer usage by 30%.

Chouhan's visit to Punjab included a stop in Moga district's Ransih Kalan, where he met local farmers and tasted traditional Punjabi dishes. He emphasized that the village's success in preventing stubble burning serves as an exemplary model for the entire nation.

The village's Sarpanch, Preetinderpal Singh, has led several environmentally friendly initiatives, including cash incentives for sustainable agricultural practices. Chouhan called for the adoption of Ransih Kalan's methods across India to curb pollution and promote ecological benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

Pioneering Solutions: CSIR's Quest for Technological Indigenization

 India
2
Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

Una's Legal Clampdown: Dispelling Chaos After Lalsingi Shootout

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Consulate Closure Standoff

 Global
4
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025