Ransih Kalan: A Beacon for Sustainable Farming

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday commended the innovative stubble management practices of Ransih Kalan, a village in Punjab. For six years, Ransih Kalan has refrained from burning crop residue, enhancing soil fertility and reducing chemical fertilizer usage by 30%.

Chouhan's visit to Punjab included a stop in Moga district's Ransih Kalan, where he met local farmers and tasted traditional Punjabi dishes. He emphasized that the village's success in preventing stubble burning serves as an exemplary model for the entire nation.

The village's Sarpanch, Preetinderpal Singh, has led several environmentally friendly initiatives, including cash incentives for sustainable agricultural practices. Chouhan called for the adoption of Ransih Kalan's methods across India to curb pollution and promote ecological benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)