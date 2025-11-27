Left Menu

Cameroon Braces for Surging Budget Deficit Amid Economic Boost Efforts

Cameroon's 2026 budget deficit is set to more than double as spending increases to support economic activity. The deficit is projected to rise to 631 billion CFA francs. The government's budget proposal is expected to pass with backing from President Paul Biya's ruling CPDM party, ensuring economic growth predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cameroon's forthcoming budget for 2026 anticipates a notable increase in deficit, surpassing twice the previous year's figure, fueled by a rise in expenditures to bolster economic activity in the face of ongoing global challenges, as articulated in a draft finance bill presented to Parliament.

The country's significant dependency on imported goods, such as fuel, wheat, and automobiles, places it at risk of external economic fluctuations. Consequently, the overall deficit is projected to reach 631 billion CFA francs, up from 309.9 billion in the preceding year, creating an increased government financing demand of 3,104.2 billion CFA francs, compared to 2,326.5 billion this year.

A proposed state budget of 8,816.4 billion CFA francs for 2026 marks a 14% increase from 2025, driven by personnel, goods and services, transfers, and debt payments. Economic experts foresee growth reaching 4.3% in 2026, primarily driven by non-oil sector performances, while a slight contraction in the oil sector is anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

